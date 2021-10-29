2022 Audi A8 L Horch Unveiled, Will Rival Mercedes-Maybach in China

Audi has revealed the A8 L Horch, a luxury version based on the extended wheelbase A8. For now, this model will be reserved for China, but it is interesting to see what the Ingolstadt marque has achieved with its Mercedes-Maybach rival. You already know that the Horch name comes from the man who founded the Horch brand, the Audi brand, and Auto Union. All those companies merged later on to become Audi AG, the company we refer to as Audi ... (continue reading...)