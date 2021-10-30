Ford issued a press release celebrating the Mustang Mach-E’s good results with Euro NCAP and Green NCAP. In both cases, the electric SUV received five stars. However, in Green NCAP’s case, Ford seems to have missed something important: the Mach-E is the least efficient EV tested so far by the organization. It may be a relief that Green NCAP only tested five electric vehicles since it started publishing its results in 2... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ford Celebrates Mustang Mach-E's 5 Stars on Green NCAP But Misses Something
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E - Crash & Safety Tests
The increasingly long list of awards for the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E has been expanded by Euro NCAP to include the best..
AutoMotions