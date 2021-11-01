Created for Toyota fans who still own old-school sports cars from the manufacturer, the GR Heritage Parts Project is Toyota Gazoo Racing’s initiative to support these vehicles and still keep them on the road by providing spare parts for them. The Toyota-owned brand recently announced that two more cars will enter the project. According to the carmaker, the GR Heritage Parts Project reproduces spare parts that have been discontin... (continue reading...)Full Article
Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno Owners Can Now Get Genuine Spare Parts for the Cars
autoevolution0 shares 1 views