Driving Through New York With a Loud Exhaust? That Will Be $1,000!

If you happen to own or drive a vehicle that has a loud exhaust, you might want to do your best to avoid driving it in the state of New York going forward. You will be free to drive there, but you might face a fine of $1,000 if you get caught doing so because the state's Governor signed a new bill called SLEEP. The new bill is meant to curb street racing, not protect the sleep of NY state residents, as its name might suggest. And it... (continue reading...)Full Article
