Arturo Vidal seems to be learning from his mistakes. The soccer player didn’t arrive at training in some sort of supercar or luxurious ride like he used to, but he drove a model worthy to make headlines, the Fiat Panda from the late '80s. Arturo Vidal is a Chilean professional soccer player and he currently is on Inter Milan’s payroll, after having played for Barcelona, Juventus, and Bayern Munchen. ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Arturo Vidal’s Ride to Training Was Not a Ferrari Anymore, But a Fiat Panda
