Could a Dacia Jogger Pickup Truck Give the Ford Maverick a Hard Time?

Could a Dacia Jogger Pickup Truck Give the Ford Maverick a Hard Time?

autoevolution

Published

The Ford Maverick generated plenty of headlines and reservations in the U.S. for being practical, affordable, and having steelies. It seemed to prove American customers were eager to buy a straight-to-the-point vehicle that they could also use to work. When the rendering artist Theottle saw the new Dacia Jogger, he thought it could help create a competitor to the Maverick. Theottle’s creation video is entertaining as usual. Seei... (continue reading...)

Full Article