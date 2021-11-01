Rivian Aims for $60 Million Dollar Value at Upcoming IPO

In January, Rivian was valued at under 30 Billion dollars, but after a busy year, the brand is hoping to be valued at twice that figure. When they go public in the coming weeks, buyers will pay between $57 and $62 per share. Over the next week, the brand is going on a roadshow to pitch the shares to potential investors. This comes after the company initially targeted an IPO of $70 billion back in May. When that... (continue reading...)