Ted Lasso Meets Far Cry 6 in Latest Forza Horizon 5 Live Action Trailer

With just several days away from one of the biggest launches of the month – Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft continues to hype up the favorite series of millions of gamers. Unlike other major game developers that typically put out cinematic or in-game trailers for their big launches, Microsoft went for a live action trailer to celebrate the upcoming release of Forza Horizon 5. Apart from the fact that it’s an exhilarating tr... (continue reading...)