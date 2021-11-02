Snoop Dogg Gives a Tour of Another Cool Ride, a Cutlass Supreme

Everyone knows that Snoop Dogg is a big car lover, but he seems to have found a new love for vintage cars, and they’re just as surprising as he is. The latest vehicle introduced is a fourth-generation Cutlass Supreme. Snoop Dogg loves to be as chill as it gets and enjoy life. He has found a particular liking for vintage cars recently and he can’t help but do a lot of updates on them. Seemin... (continue reading...)