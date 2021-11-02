Toyota Camry goes off sale just months after facelift

Autocar drove facelifted Camry for the first time in September



Large hybrid saloon bows out after just two years of slow sales in the UK



Toyota has ended UK sales of the Camry large saloon with immediate effect, just two months after launching the updated version.



The hybrid-only model still appears on Toyota's UK website but is unavailable to be configured, suggesting a sudden decision to cull the Skoda Superb rival from the UK range. It also doesn't feature on the brand's most recent price list, issued yesterday.



The Camry is a relative newcomer to the UK, having arrived in 2019 after a 14-year absence for the Camry name in this country. Toyota hoped it would improve on the low sales of its Avensis predecessor, but its withdrawal suggests that this hasn't been the case.



Toyota's most recent sales figures show that in the nine months to October 2021, the Camry accounted for just 271 of the 63,403 cars it sold in the UK, surpassing only the ageing Prius+ seven-seater, which was quietly discontinued earlier this year.



The updated Camry was announced in April with lightly reworked styling, new interior functions and upgraded driver-assistance functions, and Autocar drove it as recently as September. It's unclear how many facelifted cars had been sold and how much stock remains at dealerships.



The Highlander large SUV, which shares the Camry's platform and is similarly engineered to suit the US market in particular, remains on sale, as does the similarly sized Mirai hydrogen fuel cell saloon.



It has yet to be confirmed if the Camry will continue to be offered in other European markets.



Autocar has contacted Toyota for an official comment.