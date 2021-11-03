NASA's Hubble space telescope has been floating above our heads, at a 340 miles (547 km) altitude peering into the deep space for more than three decades – and it's starting to show its age. The telescope has suspended its science operations as several glitches have sent it into safe mode for the second time this year. This April, NASA's (continue reading...)Full Article
Uh-Oh: NASA Faces Another Hubble Trouble, Space Telescope Still in Safe Mode
autoevolution0 shares 6 views
Related news coverage
Hubble remains in safe mode, NASA team investigating
Space Daily
Washington DC (SPX) Nov 02, 2021
NASA is continuing to investigate why the instruments in the Hubble Space Telescope..