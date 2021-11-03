Altered-Wheelbase 1965 Plymouth Belvedere Was Born to Drag Race, Heritage Still Shows

With a massive car auction coming up in January, there is no shortage of extraordinary cars awaiting new owners. For the true connoisseurs, however, no car is as special as the aptly-titled 1965 Plymouth Belvedere A/FX Haulin HEMI II we have here. What you’re looking at is a piece of motoring history and in some circles a true racing icon. A machine created decades ago with the single purpose of obliterating the competition on t... (continue reading...)