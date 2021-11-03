A strange sea phenomenon that recently occurred in Scotland left everyone on the Internet scratching their heads. A drone enthusiast captured on camera something that looked like a sea eruption with the water boiling angrily. While the creepy footage was captured on Halloween, and it makes for a decent scary story, it is no fabrication. The whole thing happened on the west coast of Scotland, in South Ayrshire, close to Lendalfoot and it m... (continue reading...)Full Article
Drone Captures Boiling Sea Phenomenon in Scotland, Makes Waves on the Internet
autoevolution0 shares 1 views