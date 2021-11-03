Volkswagen Reveals ID.5 and ID.5 GTX Before It Was Supposed to Do It

November 3 was the day when Volkswagen wanted to make the world premiere of the ID.5 and the ID.5 GTX. It scheduled a live presentation for the car at 2 PM CET. Yet, articles about it started popping up before the live presentation even happened. By the time we write, the media website still lacks information and pictures. That means somebody broke the media embargo. Lucky us: here’s the electric SUV coupe. Despite all the artic... (continue reading...)