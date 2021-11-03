Volta Zero EV Delivery Truck Ready for Testing, Could Be Ready by End of 2022

We're the kind of people that love watching big diesel trucks roll absolute coal down long stretches of asphalt. Most of the people who live in the world's biggest cities probably don't hold the same opinion. If we'd hazard to guess, they'd probably prefer the all-new 16-ton Zero all-electric delivery truck just unveiled by the hotshot EV Upstart Volta. Volta's new truck is designed to have all the reliabilit... (continue reading...)