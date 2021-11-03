Yee, And Dare I Say, Haw, 2022 Tundra Named Texas Truck of the Year

Texans are known the world over for liking three things in varying orders, big Stetsons, bigger steaks, and even bigger pickup trucks. Whether or not that's a blatant stereotype on par with all Germans wearing lederhosen is beside the point. But if a gaggle of belt buckle toting good old American boys will accept a foreign manufacturer as the makers of the best pickup in the state, it's probably something worth buying yourself. ... (continue reading...)