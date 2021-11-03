Explore the Strangest Star System Yet in EVERSPACE 2 Universe

It’s hard to compare EVERSPACE 2 with any of the modern open world universe games, but if I had to pick a title akin to Rockfish’s project it’s probably going to be Freelancer, one of my favorite space flight sim games, but there’s a little bit of Wing Commander in there too. EVERSPACE 2 is still a work in progress, but there’s enough content available right now to make it worth your time.... (continue reading...)