The famous Swedish Port of Gothenburg will soon become an important clean energy hub, thanks to a new hydrogen production facility that will be built here. Based on renewable energy sources for hydrogen production and with the ability to increase its capacity over time, this new facility has the potential of becoming a key infrastructure asset for sustainable transport. As Scandinavia’s largest port, (continue reading...)Full Article
Scandinavia’s Largest Port Is Building a Four MW Hydrogen Production Facility
