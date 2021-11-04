Here’s an interesting, but perhaps little-known fact: two-thirds of the aviation impact on climate change actually come from non-carbon-dioxide emissions, in other words, the aircraft contrail. This is why an essential part of the climate change strategy is related to contrail prevention, which is what the German Aerospace Center (DLR) has been focusing on. Why is contrail a negative thing? As the name suggests, this is the resu... (continue reading...)Full Article
Reducing Aviation’s Impact on Climate Change Is Not Just About Clean Fuel Alternatives
