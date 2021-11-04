Tom Hanks Was Offered William Shatner’s Spot on Space Flight, but Wouldn’t Pay $28M

How much would you pay to claim the honor of being the first civilian to fly to space on a private rocket? Sure, you can’t put a price on certain experiences, but according to Tom Hanks, Blue Origin boss Jeff Bezos did with him – and it was a very steep one. After Bezos launched himself to the edge of space on the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket earlier this year, space tourism was (more or less) launched. The next fli... (continue reading...)