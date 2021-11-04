Rockstar’s Next Major GTA Online Event Is All About Heists

Rockstar is at it again, but this time with something a little bit bigger. Your typical weekly GTA Online event has been turned into a monthly one and involves Heists. Additionally, Motor Wars are making a comeback and Go-Karts are now available in the Race Creator. For the next four weeks, Rockstar will celebrate GTA Online’s Heists. And what better way to start the event than having the original Heists front and center. Player... (continue reading...)