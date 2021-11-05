Daimler Celebrates a Century of the Mercedes-Benz Star

November 5th marks 100 years of an iconic badge. Easily identifiable at a distance, let’s learn how and why Mercedes-Benz reigns supreme in an ever-changing market. For this year’s “Best Global Brands” awards, Mercedes-Benz has earned 8th place. On-par with McDonald’s and Coca-Cola, the judges estimate the brand is worth $50.8 Billion. What began as a signet on a radiator badge, the star h... (continue reading...)