Round 18 of the 2021 Formula One World Championship takes place this weekend in Mexico. Previously known as the Mexican Grand Prix, the race has been renamed the Mexico City Grand Prix to reflect its presence in the Mexican capital. The annual race, which was skipped last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, runs on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez...Full Article
2021 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix preview: Championship enters final 5 rounds
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
F1 Ferrari Mexico City Grand Prix – Return to Mexico City Preview
This weekend sees the second of three rounds of the championship held in the Americas. After the United States Grand Prix, it’s..
AutoMotions