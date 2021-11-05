When it comes to regular maintenance, few people take the time to perform the brake fluid service as intended. Most put fresh fluid in without bleeding the system through the bleeder valves, and some don’t even realize that certain vehicles require a certain type of fluid. Curiously enough, even automakers make that mistake. Hyundai, for example, is recalling the 2021 model year (continue reading...)Full Article
Hyundai Recalls 2021 Palisade for Brake Fluid Contamination With Mineral Oil
