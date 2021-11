Acura on Friday revealed the first details of the 2022 MDX Type S. Pricing for the SUV will start in the "high-$60,000 range," with deliveries scheduled to start in December, Acura said in a press release. Instead of the standard MDX's naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V-6, the Type S gets the same turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 as the TLX Type S sedan...