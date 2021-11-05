Scheduled to return in 2022 as a 2023 model, the Integra will premiere on November 11th, according to Honda’s premium division. The debut will be livestreamed on the automaker’s website at 5:35 pm PST (8:35 pm EST). The attached press release mentions “New Acura Integra Prototype Global Reveal,” which means that we’re going to be presented with a near-production car. I... (continue reading...)Full Article
2023 Acura Integra Debut Date Confirmed: November 11th
