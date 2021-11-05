Under pressure from Dodge’s Hellcat-engined Challenger, the Blue Oval launched the Predator in the 2020 model year Mustang Shelby GT500. Derived from the flat-plane crankshaft Voodoo in the Shelby GT350, the cross-plane crankshaft V8 is now available as a crate engine. Part number M-6007-M52SC is listed by Ford Performance at $25,995 excludi... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Predator V8 Crate Engine Priced at $25,995
