If it wasn’t for the opening pic, you might have thought this is one of those annoying clickbait stories. But it’s not, because what you see is literally what you get, if you decide to buy it, that is. A quick search online reveals that, usually, the 2005 Ford GTs change hands f... (continue reading...)Full Article
Now This Is a Ford GT That You Can Finally Afford, Though It Won't Exactly Buff Out
autoevolution0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
United States: Navigating OSHA's New COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard - Ford & Harrison LLP
Mondaq
The highly anticipated OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) COVD-19 rule for private-sector workers was announced this week.
-
Rivian prices its I.P.O., valuing the electric-vehicle maker at nearly $70 billion.
NYTimes.com
-
Rivian Prices IPO At $78/shr, Above Proposed Range
RTTNews
-
6 Automakers and 31 Countries Say They’ll Phase Out Gasoline Car Sales
NYTimes.com
-
6 Automakers and 29 Countries Say They’ll Phase Out Gasoline Car Sales
NYTimes.com
Advertisement
More coverage
This 1965 Ford Mustang Abandoned in a Barn for 40 Years Costs as Much as a New iPhone
autoevolution
Restoring a classic car isn’t necessarily easy business, and this is why some people start the whole thing but fail to ever..
BYC cricket podcast: The Black Caps are actually really good?
New Zealand Herald
-
Fox's 'The Five' scores rare win for daytime; NFL takes top
SeattlePI.com
-
Auto Sales Lag As Supply Chain Issues Continue
OilPrice.com