What I Learned About Being a Calmer Driver and the Change It Brought in My Life

I was reading an editorial column in a different publication the other day, and the author commented on his commute, as well as mentioning that he got angry. Well, on that topic, I realized something today. Months ago, I decided to become calmer behind the wheel. It worked flawlessly (not since day one, but you get the picture), and I keep enjoying the benefits of a simple shift in mindset every time I go for a drive. This is what I lea... (continue reading...)