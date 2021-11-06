A Brand-New Audi RS 7 Can Be Yours If You Donate to JuJuâ€™s Non-Profit

NFLâ€™s JuJu Smith-Schuster is helping you do a good deed today. And besides the spiritual fulfillment, if youâ€™re a lucky person, you can win a brand-new Audi RS 7. JuJu Smith-Schuster, on his real name John Sherman Smith-Schuster, currently plays as a wide-receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2019, he founded the JuJu Foundation to support youth initiatives and lift the spirits of those in need. (continue reading...)