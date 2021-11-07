Leaves on Your Car: The Bad, the Worse, and the Ugly

Autumn is going strong across the world, which means that many trees are shedding their leaves if they have not done so already. You already know that leaves on the road can be dangerous, but what if they are on your car? Should you remove them instantly, or just leave them alone? Well, if you were to bet on this and had chosen to remove them, you were right on the money because leaves can cause damage to your vehicle. It is not like&am... (continue reading...)