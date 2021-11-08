Is there anything more rewarding than watching a classic American muscle car give a modern-day fully electric model a serious run for its money? It’s like watching prime Magic Johnson play against Steph Curry. You get a sense of where we’ve been and where we’re going in terms of our car culture, plus you get the chance to root for a genuine underdog, which is always a treat. To be fair though, this first-gene... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tuned 1967 Pontiac GTO Battles Tesla Model Y Performance, Flexes Doomsday-level Muscles
autoevolution0 shares 1 views