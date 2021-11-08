Actors Bradley James and Ed Westwick Spend Day at Silverstone, Racing Aston Martins

Actors Ed Westwick and Bradley James spent a day at Silverstone, trying out Aston Martins. The two didn't just visit, but enjoyed the day on the track, behind the wheel of a Vantage AMR. Bradley James, who is famous thanks to his role in Merlin and Damien, shared several pictures from his fun day at the Silverstone F1 Racing Circuit in the UK. He posted the snaps driving the car, feeling con... (continue reading...)