What Happened to America's Streetcars?

America once had a bustling network of public transit, electric streetcars that kept big cities afloat. Who is behind their demise, and why are new transit plans sidelined by ancillary interests? In the classic comedy “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” the eponymous character must deal with a psychotic enemy. One who is hellbent on destroying Los Angeles’ iconic streetcar line. The premise is that highways, suburbs,... (continue reading...)