Mitsubishi Celebrates Veterans and Active-Duty Military With Special Discount

Mitsubishi's North American division has announced an exclusive offer for veterans and active-duty military personnel. Starting on Veterans Day 2021 and through November 30th, 2021, Mitsubishi will double its military incentive. For those of you who do not know, Mitsubishi offers a year-round military discount for veterans or active-duty military personnel. The company describes it as one of the industry's strongest incentives,... (continue reading...)