Back in 1971, director Bruce Brown began work on his motorcycle documentary "On Any Sunday," and it was meant to be a comprehensive look at motorcycle racing. It was in fact so good when complete that it was ultimately nominated for a 1972 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. Brown used his love for motorcycles and the people who rode them to make an epic documentary that laid out the talents required to compete
Classic Documentary "On Any Sunday" Turns 50, Takes Us Back to 1970s Motorcycle Racing
