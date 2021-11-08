Porsche recently completed a custom 2022 911 GT3 for pasta heir and racing driver Paolo Barilla inspired by the 956 he drove to victory at the 1985 24 Hours of Le Mans. Barilla commissioned the GT3 for his 60th birthday, Porsche said in a press release. The project was part of Porsche's new Sonderwunsch (German for special request) customization...Full Article
Paolo Barilla commissions 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 to honor Le Mans-winning 956
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Porsche creates Le Mans-style 911 GT3 for Paolo Barilla
First creation from new Sonderwusch programme pays tribute to Barilla’s 1986 Le Mans-winning 956
Porsche has shown off..
Autocar