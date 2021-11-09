Coupe utility models haven’t been around for quite a while in North America – these days unibody compact pickup trucks are all the rage. But that does not mean one cannot rekindle the love for this type of vehicle with a modern twist. Albeit a virtual one, in this case. Anyone familiar with the South American or Australian car markets knows very well the coupe utilities (aka Utes) haven’t fallen out of fav... (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing “UTE” Is Virtually Ready to Arouse El Camino Fans
autoevolution0 shares 2 views