Volkswagen Sued by Greenpeace Germany Over Supposedly Lazy Emissions Targets

Greenpeace Germany has sued Volkswagen in a German court, claiming that the carmaker isn’t doing enough to fight climate change. The NGO has given VW eight weeks to consider their demands, which include the latter ending production of its internal combustion engine cars by 2030 and reducing carbon emissions by at least 65% compared to 2018 levels. The Wolfsburg-based brand has already rejected those demands and stated the follow... (continue reading...)