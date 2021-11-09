Introduced at the 2021 SEMA Show, Ford's first electric crate motor, the Eluminator, is sold out after just a few days on the market. Priced at $3,900 and first showcased in a 1978 Ford F-100 pickup truck, the Eluminator proved to be a lot more popular than the company predi... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ford Eluminator E-Crate Motor Sells Out Only Four Days After SEMA Debut
autoevolution
