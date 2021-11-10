World's First Hydrogen-Powered Racing Truck to Tackle the Dakar Sand Dunes in 2022

France-based Gaussin unveiled the H2 Racing Truck, the world's first vehicle designed to compete in the World Rally-Raid Championship. Taking part in the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in 2022, the truck will race across the sand dunes to demonstrate the capabilities of its hydrogen-electric motorization. The H2 Racing Truck is the first model in the new range of Gaussin's zero-emission, 100 percent hydrogen, and electric road truc... (continue reading...)