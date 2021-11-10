Despite very positive reviews and happy customers, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is still subject to discussion whether it is a real Mustang or not. While some people are in peace with that, others refute the idea that a Mustang can be an SUV or an electric machine. These guys will get mad when they see what the rendering artist Theottle has conceived: an electric Mustang minivan. The provocative renderings used Ford S-Max images to create the ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ford S-Mach Could Offer the World an Electric Mustang Minivan
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
You Can Now Have a Mustang Mach-E Electric Crate Engine for Your Classic Ford
We all know that in about a decade from now most manufacturers will completely stop building vehicles that are powered by internal..
autoevolution