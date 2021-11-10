2022 Hyundai Elantra CrossWagon Rendering Exudes Style and Practicality

Is it really too late for wagon body styles to make a furious comeback in the United States? Sure, you could buy one if you wanted to, but mostly from premium carmakers such as Mercedes, Audi and Porsche. Since the discontinuation of the Buick Regal TourX, the Subaru Outback endured as your only non-premium alternative for this type of vehicle and as you can imagine, one is simply not enough. Then again, the demand just isn’t th... (continue reading...)