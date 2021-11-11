Kia Teases Concept EV9 Fully Electric Flagship SUV, Featuring a Boxy Yet Modern Design

Before holding an official unveiling at the LA Auto Show next week, Kia has decided to tease us a little with their upcoming Concept EV9 model, which previews an upcoming flagship SUV running on nothing but electricity. The Concept EV9 is meant to give us a glimpse into the future of all-electric SUVs as far as Kia is concerned, featuring a modern design, state-of-the-art technology, and an advanced all-electric powertrain. &... (continue reading...)