On Board Alani, the Elegant Yacht That George Clooney Uses for Family Fun Time

Bigger isn’t always better or suitable for all occasions. For some quiet downtime with the family, even a multi-millionaire like George Clooney will want to keep it small and cozy. George Clooney is now in Australia, filming his most recent movie, Ticket to Paradise, with Julia Roberts, in the Whitsundays Islands. Because spending months apart from the family while working on a new project is not good for family life and, most ... (continue reading...)