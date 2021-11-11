A prototype for BMW's next-generation 5-Series has been spotted again. The new mid-size sedan is still at an early stage of development but a number of details can already be identified. The proportions are reminiscent of the much-loved E39 generation, while the headlights look to be getting slimmer than on the current generation. We can also see...Full Article
2024 BMW 5-Series spy shots: Popular sedan slims down for next generation
