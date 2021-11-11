New Ferrari BR20 Unveiled as GTC4Lusso-Based One-Off, Packs V12 Power and Heritage Styling

Another day, another bespoke Ferrari project. Just kidding, these things don’t come around all that often, which is why we’re absolutely thrilled to show you Maranello’s latest one-off supercar. The vehicle is dubbed BR20 and while it is based on the GTC4Lusso platform, the styling has been thoroughly enhanced to reference classic Ferrari models of the 1950s and 60s. The Italian carmaker removed the rear seat... (continue reading...)