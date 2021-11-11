Kia Plans to Go Green, Commits to Having Only EVs in Key Global Markets by 2040

Kia has recently announced big plans which imply a green future for the company. By 2045, the South Korean automaker strikes to achieve carbon neutrality and become a sustainable brand. This roadmap includes fully electrifying its vehicle lineup in Europe by 2035 and major global markets by 2040. Announced at the company's "Kia Sustainability Movement" virtual presentation on November 11th, the path to a green futur... (continue reading...)