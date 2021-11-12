2021 Poppy Car Is a Lotus Exige Cup 430 Tasked With Safety Duties at Race of Remembrance

Meet the 2021 Poppy Car – an Exige Cup 430 model acting as a tribute by Lotus to the Armed Forces and all recovered, injured or sick service personnel and veterans. The vehicle features a bespoke livery courtesy of Mission Motorsport, the Forces’ Motorsport Charity, and will take center stage as the Safety Car of this year’s Race of Remembrance. The Poppy Car, unveiled on the site of a former RAF base (Lotus ... (continue reading...)