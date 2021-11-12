End of an Era: Valentino Rossi’s Final MotoGP Race Is This Weekend

Valentino Rossi is without a doubt one of the most iconic Grand Prix racers of all time, be it on two wheels or four. He’s won the MotoGP crown a total of seven times, which is the exact number of titles that Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher have in Formula 1. The way he dominated during his prime is still the stuff of legend. The man was unstoppable and would often not even need the quickest bike on the grid to get things ... (continue reading...)